Mumbai: A 71-year-old Malayali woman was found murdered inside her flat near Panvel in Khopoli, where she was living alone.

The woman, identified as Maheshwari Ramachandran, a native of Karumadi Attukadavu in Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha, was found dead inside Flat No. 4 of the Indraprastha Building, located behind Carmel School in Bhanvaj.

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According to preliminary reports, Maheshwari's body was found in a pool of blood with her limbs bound. The Khopoli police completed the inquest and shifted the body to the Khalapur hospital for autopsy. A forensic team has conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene.

Maheshwari was the wife of the late Vaippussery Ramachandra Panicker. She is survived by her three children, Sandhya, Vinod, and Manoj, all of whom reside abroad. She had been living alone in the flat.

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The Khopoli police said details regarding the cause and time of death would be known once the autopsy report came.