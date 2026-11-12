Pathanapuram is all set to establish itself as a prominent destination on the tourism map of Keralam. The ambitious project is designed to integrate the Kallada River with the Kuryottumala Hi-Tech Dairy Farm in Piravanthoor. The blueprint features speedboating at the Mukkadavu check dam on the Kallada River, coracle rides (kuttavanchi) in adjoining waters, and a ropeway, children's park, and watchtower at the dairy farm.

As part of drafting the Detailed Project Report (DPR), an official delegation conducted an on-site feasibility inspection. The team comprised District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Director Shanavas Khan, Project Engineer Shameer, Kuryottumala Hi-Tech Dairy Farm Superintendent Dr. Suresh Kumar, Architect C. Murali, and Engineer Sreekumar.

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While farm tourism is already operational here, the objective is to significantly expand facilities and draw a larger influx of travelers, stated MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala.

Sprawled across 106 acres, the Kuryottumala farm currently features ostriches, diverse goat breeds, an aviary, horse-riding facilities, a butterfly park, numerous panoramic viewpoints, and miniature replicas of wildlife.

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Superintendent Dr. Suresh Kumar noted that developing tourism infrastructure would generate substantial supplemental revenue. A fund of ₹3 crore has been allocated for the initial phase.

Additionally, several adventure tourism initiatives are on the anvil, with final decisions slated following further evaluations by officials. Introducing coracle rides near the Plachery Arattupuzha check dam is also under active consideration.