Mannadi: In Mannadi, the resilient spirit of local farmers continues to drive the region’s agrarian heritage forward with unwavering optimism. A vibrant mix of paddy cultivation, inland fishing, vegetable farming, and animal husbandry brings vitality to the village.

Undeterred by past challenges, farmers have once again begun prepping the Thazhathu fields for the annual paddy crop. Cultivated only once a year, the vast expanse transforms into grazing pastures for dairy cattle and foraging grounds for duck farming as soon as the harvest concludes.

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Mannadi has a sizeable community of dairy farmers, alongside flourishing vegetable patches, all nurtured by a web of rivers, canals, and natural streams. Adding a charming, timeless rhythm to the fieldwork is a familiar local spectacle: as tillers churn through the marshy soil, villagers gather with hand-nets, eagerly scooping up native snakeheads (varal) and catfish (kaari) that leap from the disturbed mud.

Yet, behind this picturesque setting lies an uphill struggle. Despite incurring steep losses in the previous season, farmers have returned to the fields, hoping for a turnaround. Their primary demand remains a dependable water-management system. Canal water is notoriously irregular during the peak summer months, and there is no mechanism to drain or regulate water levels when it is time to harvest.

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A panchayat initiative backed by the Kerala Land Development Corporation (KLDC), designed to deepen irrigation ponds, clear streams, and reinforce earthen banks with stone retaining walls, has been left stranded midway. The critical second phase of work covering the remaining sections of the Thazhathu tract has not even begun. Compounding these troubles is the perennial shortage and delayed arrival of combined harvesters and threshers during peak harvest windows.

Unviable returns have already forced neighboring tracts, such as the Nilamel and Manakkandam fields, to lie completely fallow. While a revival of paddy farming could provide a crucial boost to the local dairy economy by ensuring a steady supply of fodder and straw, both sectors currently find themselves grappling with mounting distress.