Thrissur: Kaypamangalam police have arrested two men for allegedly transporting MDMA in a car for sale. The arrested have been identified as Minshad (33), of Kulangara House, Vazhiyambalam West, Perinjanam, described by police as a station rowdy, and his associate Shajil (33), of Panaparambil House, Chakkarappadam, Perinjanam.

A total of 39.390 grams of MDMA, valued at nearly ₹20 lakh, was seized during a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kaypamangalam police on the instructions of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Mohammed Nadeem IPS.

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The seizure was made during a vehicle inspection at around 1.30 am on November 12, 2026, near Shivapuram Temple on Tipu Sultan Road at Chalingad East. The MDMA had allegedly been concealed beneath the floor mat near the clutch pedal, under the driver's seat of a Maruti Brezza car.

Police said the seized quantity falls under the commercial quantity category.

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According to police, Minshad is an accused in nine criminal cases registered within the limits of Kaypamangalam, Kodungallur and Mathilakam police stations. These include cases relating to outraging the modesty of a woman, attempted murder, assault, creating public nuisance under the influence of drugs and rash driving under the influence of narcotics.

The accused will be produced before the court after completion of the legal formalities.