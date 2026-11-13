Are women safe in Keralam? What numbers reveal
Data from 2020 to 2026 shows a rise in rape and public harassment against women in Keralam, though other crime categories slightly declined, according to a recent review of official statistics.
Data from 2020 to 2026 shows a rise in rape and public harassment against women in Keralam, though other crime categories slightly declined, according to a recent review of official statistics.
Data from 2020 to 2026 shows a rise in rape and public harassment against women in Keralam, though other crime categories slightly declined, according to a recent review of official statistics.
Are crimes against women increasing or declining in Keralam? A review of data over the past seven years shows a rise in cases of rape and harassment in public places. However, several other categories of crimes have registered a slight decline.
The analysis covers crime statistics from 2020 to September 2026. Here is a closer look at the numbers on crimes against women in Keralam.