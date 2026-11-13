Ambalavayal: Two unusual British-era military structures at Ambalavayal that have survived decades of neglect are finally set to open to visitors. Located near the Heritage Museum, the two surviving Nisan Huts are remnants of a military complex that once comprised nine such structures.

Built during British rule under the supervision of an officer named Nisan, the huts served as military barracks. Modelled on Japanese architecture, they have a distinctive design, with a stone foundation about a metre high and a semi-circular roof made of thin metal sheets. The interiors are lined with wood, and each hut has a door and two windows. Their cave-like appearance sets them apart from conventional military structures.

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The huts once provided accommodation for soldiers and storage space for ammunition during both World Wars. Most of the nine structures eventually fell into disrepair, leaving only two standing. The state archaeology department took over the surviving huts, situated on a six-cent plot, in 2005. However, they remained neglected for years before being restored at a cost of around Rs 8 lakh. The restoration work also involved installing new metal sheets fabricated in Thiruvananthapuram.

The huts also served several civilian purposes over the years. They were used to house and treat patients suffering from infectious diseases before functioning as a hospital and an anganwadi. They also served as a primary school for children in the locality.

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The surviving structures are considered among the largest Nisan Hut complexes in South India.