Kochi: With fishermen and boat operators serving as the eyes and ears of India’s coastline, the Indian Navy has stepped up efforts to involve coastal communities in safeguarding the country’s maritime borders. As part of the ongoing Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-26, the Navy conducted a Coastal Security Awareness Campaign at Thoppumpady Harbour in Kochi on Friday.

The campaign focused on sensitising members of the fishing community, boat operators and other maritime stakeholders about their role in preventing security threats along the coastline. Interactions highlighted the need to remain vigilant at sea, follow established security procedures and promptly alert authorities about suspicious activities or unusual movements in coastal waters.

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The initiative comes against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, which exposed vulnerabilities in India’s coastal security apparatus and underscored the need for stronger surveillance and coordination among security agencies.

Since then, sustained efforts have been undertaken to strengthen the coastal security framework through improved surveillance, information sharing and response mechanisms involving the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, state agencies and other stakeholders.

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The awareness campaign forms an important component of the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase of Sea Vigil-26. It seeks to reinforce the position of coastal communities as an integral part of the country’s maritime security network, with fishermen and other sea-going communities acting as the eyes and ears of security agencies.

The Navy emphasised that protecting India’s coastline is a shared responsibility that requires close cooperation between maritime security agencies and people living and working along the coast.

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Through initiatives such as Sea Vigil-26, the Indian Navy continues to work in coordination with Central and state agencies to strengthen maritime security and safeguard India's coastal regions.