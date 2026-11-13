Thiruvananthapuram: The government has sanctioned ₹20.52 crore to clear the pending arrears under the CM Kids Scholarship scheme for students who qualified in the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department to urgently allocate the amount for disbursing the pending scholarships. The decision follows a request from the General Education Department.

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The scholarship amount for the current academic year (2026-27) will be disbursed by March 31, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release on Friday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the departments concerned to ensure that all eligible students receive the scholarship within the stipulated timeframe.

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He has also directed officials to streamline the procedures to prevent scholarship payments from piling up as arrears in the future.

The government described the decision as a Children's Day gift to students.