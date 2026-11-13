The General Education Department in Kerala has released the official schedule for the 2026-2027 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations and related board tests. The SSLC, THSLC, AHSLC, and Hearing Impaired (HI) stream examinations will begin on March 1, 2027 and conclude on March 30, 2027. Most examinations will begin in the morning session at 9.30 am, except the test scheduled for March 8, 2027, which will start at 2.00 pm.

Approximately 425,000 students are expected to appear for the board examinations across all streams. A total of 3,049 examination centres have been designated for SSLC candidates, including seven centres each located in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. Additionally, there are 46 centres allocated for THSLC, 29 for SSLC (HI), two for THSLC (HI), and one dedicated centre at Kalamandalam for AHSLC candidates.

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Ahead of the written board exams, the SSLC IT practical examinations will take place from February 1 to 15. The SSLC model examinations are scheduled between February 16 to 20 to help students prepare for the final tests. Valuation of answer scripts will start on April 5 and be completed by April 27, with official examination results expected to be published in the first week of May 2027.

Registration via new UEMS software portal

Candidate registration for the March 2027 SSLC examination is slated to open on Nov 18, 2026. All registration processes and administrative exam management will be conducted through the state's newly introduced Unified Examination Management System (UEMS) software portal.