Kollam: A 13-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his stepfather at Kuriyode in Chadayamangalam, Kollam. The child was allegedly stripped before being beaten. Videos of the assault have since surfaced.

The accused, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested by the Chadayamangalam police.

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According to the police, neighbours heard the child's screams and immediately alerted the police station. Acting on the information, officers reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police also recorded the boy's statement.

Police said this was the first time a complaint regarding the assault had been registered at the station. Investigators are now probing whether this was an isolated incident or if the boy had been subjected to similar assaults earlier.

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Further investigation regarding the incident is underway.