Kozhikode: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case after an Anganwadi worker allegedly beat a three-year-old boy for defecating at the centre in Koyilandy.

The incident occurred on November 12 at an Anganwadi in Kodakkattumuri in Muchukunnu. The child's relatives have lodged a complaint with the Koyilandy police against the Anganwadi worker, Reshma.

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The commission has sought explanations from the District Police Chief, the District Child Protection Officer and the District Programme Manager of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in connection with the incident.

The incident came to light when the child's mother noticed finger marks on his thigh while bathing him after he returned from the Anganwadi. When asked about the marks, the boy told her that the teacher had beaten him when he went to the toilet.

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The child's father said that, upon making further inquiries, they learnt that other children at the centre had also told their parents about the worker beating the boy. The parents have also lodged a complaint with Childline.

The District Child Protection Development Officer (DCPO) said the Anganwadi worker had been suspended following the complaint. Officials had visited the child's house and collected details from the boy and his parents. The incident has also been reported to senior officials, the DCPO said.

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The helper was on leave on the day of the incident, leaving the worker alone at the centre. Only four children had attended the Anganwadi that day, the DCPO said.

A meeting of the Anganwadi Level Monitoring and Support Committee will be held on Monday. A temporary replacement for the suspended worker will be appointed after consultations with the committee, the DCPO added.