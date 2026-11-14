Kochi: A ₹500 traffic fine ended up costing a Vypin resident ₹3 lakh after he clicked on a payment link sent to his phone, in yet another case of cyber fraud targeting people through fake traffic challan messages in Kochi.

Munambam police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by a young man residing near Mani Bazaar in Pallippuram and launched an investigation. The incident occurred on January 14 this year.

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According to the complaint, the victim received a message asking him to pay a ₹500 traffic fine for his two-wheeler. The message contained a link that redirected him to what appeared to be an online payment interface of a private bank.

While attempting to pay the fine, the complainant entered the OTP received on his phone. However, instead of completing the payment, he ended up losing ₹3 lakh. The amount was transferred online from his savings bank account to another credit card account.

After realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. As no resolution was forthcoming even after a considerable period, the Munambam Police subsequently contacted him and registered a case.

Police sources said the investigation was underway, with technical aspects of the fraudulent transactions and the transfer of money being examined. “A lot of similar crimes involving fraudulent payment links are being reported. We have collected the statements from the victim and are trying to trace the money trail,” said a senior police officer.

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Two more WhatsApp scams reported

The incident comes amid a spate of online financial frauds in Kochi involving malicious links circulated through WhatsApp and other platforms.

In another case, a 61-year-old retired private firm employee from Maradu lost ₹38,076 after clicking on a fake message asking him to update his bank KYC details.

The victim had received the message on the 13th of last month but initially ignored it. However, worried that his bank account might be frozen and transactions suspended if he failed to update his KYC, he eventually clicked on the link.

Although nothing appeared to happen immediately, money was subsequently withdrawn from his account through four transactions. While ₹28,076 was siphoned off through three transactions on November 2, another ₹10,000 was withdrawn the following day.

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The victim discovered the fraud when he checked his bank account and approached the bank for clarification. He later lodged a complaint with the Kochi City Cyber Crime Police.

In a third incident, a lorry driver who owns a vehicle used for transporting gas cylinders and his brother lost ₹40,000 after falling for a fake traffic challan message.

The driver received a message claiming that a fine had been imposed on his vehicle, along with a link to view the challan details. As he was busy, he forwarded it to his brother living abroad to check.

The brother clicked on the link and was redirected to a page displaying a ‘Pay Now’ option. His phone suddenly became unresponsive after he clicked on it, but started functioning normally again shortly afterwards.

The brothers later discovered that ₹40,000 had been withdrawn from their two bank accounts through 10 separate transactions. The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police are investigating this case as well.

Police warn against suspicious payment links

Police officials have cautioned the public against clicking on unsolicited links claiming to facilitate traffic fine payments, bank KYC updates and other financial transactions.

“Fraudsters often create fake websites and applications that closely resemble official portals used for paying traffic fines and other dues. Unsuspecting users enter their banking details, mistaking these platforms for genuine payment interfaces,” said a Cyber Police officer.

In several cases, victims are tricked into entering OTPs received from their banks while attempting to make payments. These details are then allegedly used by fraudsters to carry out unauthorised transactions.

“Another method involves getting victims to download remote-access applications on their phones or computers. Such applications can allow fraudsters to gain control of devices and access banking accounts,” the officer added.

Once they obtain the necessary credentials or access, fraudsters can quickly transfer money from savings accounts or through credit cards into other accounts, including fraudulent credit card accounts.

Police have urged people not to share OTPs or banking credentials and to verify payment links through official websites before proceeding with transactions.

Anyone who falls victim to such cyber fraud should immediately report the incident by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or filing a complaint through cybercrime.gov.in. Prompt reporting can help authorities initiate steps to trace and potentially freeze the transferred funds.