A three-day national workshop on housing sector recovery and reconstruction, jointly organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), which got underway in Kozhikode on Wednesday last drew to a close yesterday.

The event brought together officials from various states alongside members of the technical assessment committee on housing recovery and reconstruction.

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As part of the workshop, the delegation undertook field visits to evaluate key reconstruction projects, including the Chooralmala township in disaster-affected Wayanad.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by NDMA Member Reeta Mishra. Prominent attendees at the inaugural ceremony included NDMA Member Dr Krishna S Vatsa, Assam Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management) L S Changsan, Kerala State Relief Commissioner Tinku Biswal IAS, Commissioner Vigneshwari IAS, and KSDMA Member Secretary Dr Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose.

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The workshop was aimed to serve as a national platform for stakeholders to share ground-level experiences in rebuilding disaster-affected communities, fostering the exchange of proven best practices and actionable technical insights from across the country.