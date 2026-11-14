Malappuram: The Kerala government has ordered a detailed inquiry into a complaint that a village officer in Malappuram district allegedly asked a person to purchase paper bundles worth around ₹1,000 for the office in connection with the issuance of a certificate. Meanwhile, the ward member who intervened in the matter and brought it to light has alleged that he is facing a cyberattack.

The complaint is against the Village Officer of Thanalur village. Following the controversy, Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar directed the Malappuram Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report. Further action will be taken based on the findings, the minister said.

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The incident took place on Friday when a man approached the village office to correct an error in his Family Membership Certificate. The applicant was allegedly asked to purchase bundles of A4-size paper for the office, citing a shortage of stationery.

The demand led to an argument between the applicant and the village officer. The issue escalated after people's representatives and other visitors intervened. Videos of the incident surfaced on Saturday, triggering widespread protests and prompting the government to order an inquiry.

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Rishikesh N P, ward member of the Pakara South ward of Thanalur grama panchayat, told Onmanorama that he intervened after the son of a cancer patient approached him on Friday morning with a complaint that the village officer had refused to issue the Family Membership Certificate, citing a shortage of paper at the office.

"When he approached me, I suggested that he wait for some more time. However, even after 3 pm, the officials had not considered his application, and he contacted me again. He told me that the village officer had asked him to buy three bundles of A4-size white paper for the office. Each bundle costs around ₹390, and he could afford to buy only one," Rishikesh said.

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He then advised the applicant not to purchase the paper himself. Rishikesh said he subsequently bought three bundles and took them to the village office.

"When I handed over the paper bundles, the village officer accepted them. I then questioned him, as it was improper to compel people approaching the office to buy stationery for official use," he said.

Rishikesh said there had been similar complaints against officials at the village office in the past, which prompted him to question the officer.

However, he clarified that he was not accusing the officer of accepting a bribe. He acknowledged that many people considered the officer honest but maintained that asking an applicant to purchase stationery for the office was inappropriate.

"I do not want to blame anyone. The officer may be an honest person, but the way he handled the situation was not proper. If the government is not providing stationery to the village office, the officer should take up the matter with senior officials and ensure that the required supplies are made available instead of asking the public to buy them," he said.

Rishikesh also alleged that he was facing a strong cyberattack for intervening in the matter.

"Many people are saying that the officer is honest and that the government was responsible for the shortage of stationery. I intervened because the demand made by the officer had caused difficulties for a person from my ward," he said.