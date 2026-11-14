A senior doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior doctor undergoing house surgency at the Nedumangad District Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested has been identified as Dr Vinu, a native of Thiruvananthapuram and an employee at Nedumangad District Hospital.

The incident occurred around noon on Friday. According to the police, Vinu called the junior doctor, a house surgency student, to his private consultation room at his residence, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

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The student managed to escape from the room and later informed her colleagues about the incident. With their help, she lodged a complaint at the Nedumangad police station.

The police registered a case under charges pertaining to rape. Vinu was arrested from his residence on Saturday morning.

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An officer at the Nedumangad police station said the accused would be produced before a court on Saturday. The student's physical condition is currently stable, the police added.

Earlier, DYFI workers staged a protest outside the Nedumangad police station on Friday night, alleging police inaction in the case.

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Meanwhile, Health Minister Muraleedharan said the government would take action against the doctor. "There is no doubt that action will be taken against the doctor. His track record is not very good, as far as I understand. However, I do not want to comment further before examining the details. Action will certainly follow," he told reporters.

The minister said such incidents should never happen and that protecting women doctors was the government's responsibility. "Strong action will be taken against any element that stands in the way of ensuring their protection. It will be done immediately," he said.

On the alleged delay in police action after the woman doctor approached the police with a complaint, Muraleedharan said the matter came under the purview of the Home Department.