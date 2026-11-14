Kollam: Cultural Affairs Minister PC Vishnunadh on Saturday urged the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to reconsider its decision to deny permission for a music concert by singer Pushpavathy at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

The concert was scheduled to be held on Saturday as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Manaveeyam Veedhi, a cultural corridor known for hosting artistic and cultural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers had alleged that the BJP-ruled Corporation denied permission for the event without citing a valid reason, despite submitting applications to the police and civic authorities following the prescribed procedures. They also claimed that the Corporation and police had recently imposed restrictions on programmes at the venue.

Speaking to the media, Vishnunadh described Pushpavathy as one of the most gifted singers in Malayalam. He also pointed out that she had served as the vice-chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Manaveeyam Veedhi is a space where creative activities take place. Imposing restrictions on artists and denying them opportunities to perform there is not desirable. The Corporation should reconsider its decision," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mayor VV Rajesh said he had never heard of Pushpavathy, whose scheduled performance was denied permission by the civic body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor said the state government had entrusted the Corporation with maintaining Manaveeyam Veedhi, which was renovated using funds under the Smart City Mission.

He also questioned whether the organisers had officially informed the Corporation about the committee formed to coordinate the silver jubilee celebrations.

"If such a committee exists, there should be someone from the Corporation responsible for maintaining Manaveeyam Veedhi who is part of it. However, the Corporation was unaware of any such body organising an event at the venue," Rajesh said.