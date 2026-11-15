Maranchery: Two shutters of the Biyyam regulator in Kanjiramukku have been opened following a rise in water levels in the Nooradi canal, located in the Ponnani Kole wetland belt.

The decision to raise the shutters follows waterlogging in low-lying areas adjacent to the canal, triggered by the discharge of water from paddy fields as farmers prepare for the Puncha cultivation season. Recent rainfall in the southern parts of the region also contributed to the rising water levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the canal brimming, water spilled over the bunds in several low-lying stretches. The road leading to Thuruvanam Island in Maranchery has remained submerged for the past two days, prompting the local panchayat to call for immediate measures to clear the waterlogging.

Excess water from the Kole fields is currently being diverted into the Kanjiramukku River through the regulator. Irrigation Department officials stated that the shutters will be lowered once water levels return to normal, noting that water must be conserved to support upcoming agricultural requirements in the region.