Tirur: Rare currencies dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, the Vedic period, the Maurya Empire, and the Shakya Mahajanapada are among the prominent displays at an exhibition organised by the Numismatic and Philatelic Society (NAPS) at the Government Model Upper Primary (GMUP) School in Tirur. The event is being held to mark the society’s annual celebrations.

The exhibition showcases a diverse collection of historical items, including a 110-year-old Quran, a one-inch miniature Quran, antique salt vessels, and traditional betel caskets (chellappetty), alongside vintage postage stamps, coins, and banknotes from various countries.

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Another notable highlight is the shell of a Coco de Mer—a rare double coconut endemic to the Seychelles that can weigh up to 25 kilograms. A dedicated section tracing the history of international football is also featured.

Established in 2019, NAPS is an association of collectors and researchers dedicated to preserving and studying rare historical items.

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The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA, in a ceremony presided over by K V Muhammadkutty. P P Abdurahman, Chirakkal Ummar, Sageer Vellakkatt, K Yadukrishna, Azad Unyalukkal, P P Ismail, P P Mustafa, and Shafi Kelathol also addressed the gathering. The exhibition concludes this evening. Admission is free to the public.