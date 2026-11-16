Kochi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 70-year-old Haritha Karma Sena worker on a deserted road in Kadavanthra in Kochi.

The accused, identified as Yasir Afreed, is a native of Chullikkal in Fort Kochi and works at a coffee shop in a multiplex along MG Road in Kochi. He was apprehended near his workplace following a two-day investigation by the Kadavanthra police.

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According to the police, the incident occurred between 2.50 am and 3 am on November 13 on North Girinagar Road. The elderly woman was walking home alone along her usual route after completing her waste collection duties when the accused allegedly attacked her.

According to an officer at the Kadavanthra police station, the accused had gone to the area on a Hero XPulse motorcycle to drop off a friend. He allegedly spotted the woman while returning and targeted her.

“The accused was in an inebriated state. Seeing a woman walking alone in a vulnerable situation, he acted on impulse. He stopped his vehicle, approached her from behind, grabbed her, and pushed her onto the road in an attempt to rape her,” the officer said.

However, stray dogs in the vicinity began barking after the woman raised an alarm. The accused abandoned the attempt and fled the scene on his motorcycle.

The police said that there was no penetrative sexual assault. The survivor sustained fingernail scratches on her face and suffered body aches and exhaustion after hitting her head on the ground during the fall. However, there were no external injuries to her head.

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With no local residents present on the deserted stretch at that hour, the woman managed to recover and return to her house in Udaya Nagar Colony. She rested there, exhausted and traumatised by the incident.

Later that evening, around dusk, she informed others about the attack and approached the Kadavanthra police station accompanied by a relative to report it. She formally recorded her statement, following which the police registered a case.

The police deliberately kept the registration of the FIR confidential to prevent the accused from going into hiding. “Because he did not know a case had been registered against him, he did not abscond,” the officer said.

Investigators faced difficulties as neither the survivor nor the available surveillance footage could provide the motorcycle’s registration number. Police subsequently analysed CCTV footage from multiple entry and exit routes in the area, examined mobile tower dump data, and prepared a sketch of the suspect based on the details provided by the woman before identifying Yasir.

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“After identifying him, we found that he worked at the coffee shop on MG Road. We found his bike there. He was later arrested near his workplace,” said the officer.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 62 read with Section 64 for attempt to commit rape. The other charges include Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe) and Section 78 (stalking).

The police are completing the formalities to produce the accused before the court.