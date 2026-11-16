Thiruvananthapuram: To ensure that children compelled to live in prisons with their incarcerated mothers are not deprived of the rights and welfare benefits enjoyed by other children in society, the Keralam government is set to introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). A draft policy has been prepared by the Directorate of Women and Child Development and will soon be submitted to the government for formal approval.

The draft proposes that every child above the age of three residing in prison must be enrolled in an Anganwadi (government-run early childhood care centre). It stresses that these children must receive pre-school education and social exposure alongside local children in the neighbourhood, free from any discrimination or stigma.

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Currently, eight children are living with their mothers in Keralam prisons. The Kannur Women’s Prison is the only facility in the state that currently operates an on-campus Anganwadi. The draft mandates that creche facilities be established in all women’s prisons.

Under the proposed guidelines, prison staff will be tasked with escorting the children to and from the local Anganwadi centres. Periodic health screenings will be made mandatory to check for malnutrition and developmental issues. The policy also calls for the provision of toys and learning materials to support the children’s cognitive growth and mental well-being. According to the draft, the Prisons Department will be responsible for providing the necessary physical infrastructure, while the Department of Women and Child Development will oversee the children’s overall welfare.

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Although an initial draft was prepared during the previous administration's tenure, it remained stalled for nearly ten months without being formally handed over to the government—a delay attributed primarily to the state elections and subsequent administrative transition.