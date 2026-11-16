Thiruvananthapuram: The Law Department has sanctioned the temporary appointment of 15 office attendants at the Advocate General's (AG) office in Keralam, even though the additional posts are not part of its existing sanctioned strength.

The appointments will be made on a daily-wage basis, over and above the office's existing sanctioned posts. However, the government order granting permission does not specify the procedure to be followed for the recruitment, raising concerns that the appointments could lead to backdoor recruitment.

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Temporary appointments in government offices are generally required to be made through employment exchanges. Such a condition is usually explicitly mentioned in government orders sanctioning temporary appointments. However, the latest order concerning the AG's office does not specify that recruitment should be routed through employment exchanges or explain how the appointments should be made.

A year ago, when the Law Department sanctioned the appointment of 33 daily-wage employees at the AG's office, it had clearly stipulated that such appointments could be made only against vacant sanctioned posts. The September 2025 order had also mandated that recruitment be carried out exclusively through employment exchanges.

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In contrast, the latest order specifically states that the 15 office attendants will be appointed in addition to the posts already sanctioned for the office.

The permission was granted based on a letter sent by the Advocate General a month ago, citing the workload at the office as the reason for seeking additional staff.