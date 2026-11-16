Kochi: The 19 mobile forensic units purchased by the Keralam government in November 2025 at a cost of ₹12.35 crore have become dysfunctional within a year, with scientific officers flagging multiple defects in the vehicles and the equipment installed in them. Scientific Officers have submitted complaints to the respective District Police Chiefs, stating that the vehicles are unsuitable for forensic work and that the equipment supplied is substandard. However, no steps have been taken to address the issues, they said.

One mobile forensic unit was supplied to each police district, except Kannur Rural, through a private agency. Each vehicle cost ₹64,99,990, taking the total expenditure on the 19 units to ₹12,34,99,810.

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Most of the vehicles reportedly developed defects within a month of delivery. In Thrissur, for instance, the sliding door of a mobile forensic unit came off and had to be secured with a rope. Although the damaged door was subsequently replaced, the new one also developed defects.

The size of the vehicles has emerged as another major hurdle. Their bulk makes it difficult to navigate narrow city roads and access hilly areas. As a result, scientific officers have often been forced to walk several kilometres to reach crime scenes. The vehicles also have problems with their air-conditioning systems. The front passenger compartment does not have adequate air-conditioning, while the AC units in other sections reportedly leak.

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Another major concern is the placement of the battery powering the forensic equipment in the middle section of the vehicle without adequate protection. Scientific Officers have warned that chemical spills onto the battery could increase the risk of fires and other accidents. According to the officers, these problems could have been avoided if they had been consulted during the design and procurement of the vehicles.