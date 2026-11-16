Kochi: The Kochi Municipal Corporation is moving forward with ambitious plans to roll out an eco-tourism project on Thalamittam Island near Vyttila. The civic body has included the initiative—estimated at ₹55 crore—among the key ventures pitched for central financial assistance under the Urban Challenge Fund.

Thalamittam is a triangular, three-acre islet situated at the confluence of the Champakkara canal and the Kaniyampuzha river. It became an isolated strip of land during the deepening and widening of the Champakkara canal, a move originally aimed at improving waterway connectivity between Cochin Port and the Udyogamandal industrial corridor.

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The project had previously featured in the Corporation’s latest budget, which set aside an initial token allocation of ₹50 lakh. However, given the substantial capital required to bring the master plan to fruition, the civic body is now turning to the Urban Challenge Fund to mobilise the necessary finances.

The proposed plan features a dedicated boat jetty, a water transport hub, mangrove conservation zones, an eco-interpretation centre, a waterfront restaurant, and retail kiosks for local produce. Since the site falls within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), only low-impact, sustainable construction techniques will be used. At present, the island remains largely unutilised and overlooked. Officials anticipate that, beyond safeguarding the local ecosystem, the project will unlock fresh tourism revenue and open up vital employment opportunities for the local community.