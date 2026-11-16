Kochi: The North Paravur Police on Monday registered a criminal case against the casualty duty doctor of the North Paravur Taluk Headquarters Hospital over alleged medical negligence that led to the amputation of a 56-year-old man’s right leg, after recording his statement following a sit-in protest outside the hospital. The complainant, Abdul Jabbar of Vayalkara in Kunnukara, had launched the agitation earlier in the day, demanding action against hospital officials and an independent investigation.

According to the FIR, the doctor who attended to Jabbar at 11.30 pm on July 26 has been booked under Sections 125 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to acts endangering life or personal safety and causing grievous hurt through such acts.

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Sub-Inspector Sreejith B reached the protest site outside the hospital’s casualty wing and recorded Jabbar’s statement around 2.30 pm before initiating an investigation. The police have assured him of a probe.

Jabbar left the protest site for the day after the police registered the case but said he would return on Tuesday. He maintained that registering an FIR was only one of his demands. He also insisted that the hospital superintendent be kept away from duty pending an independent inquiry and that the Health Department’s Vigilance team visit him, record his statement and launch a separate investigation.

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“The police have recorded my statement, saying they will conduct an investigation. Without the Vigilance coming here and recording my statements, I will not leave. What I need is an honest investigation,” Jabbar said.

According to the FIR, Jabbar first approached the hospital’s casualty wing at 11.30 pm on July 26 with severe pain in his right leg and returned twice as the pain persisted. He was subsequently shifted to Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly at 3 am on July 27 and later referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

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His right leg eventually had to be amputated above the knee. Jabbar has alleged that inadequate initial treatment at the taluk hospital and the delay in identifying the vascular blockage cost him his limb. The hospital administration had earlier denied any medical lapse.

Jabbar had also accused hospital authorities of withholding his medical records sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

During the protest, hospital authorities informed him that the reply to his RTI application had been dispatched by post.

The controversy also spilled into the Hospital Managing Committee meeting, where CPM councillors staged a walkout alleging that the issue was not taken up for discussion.