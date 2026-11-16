Sabarimala: The Sabarimala temple will open at 5 pm on Monday, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. As many as 30,000 pilgrims have booked slots for darshan on the opening day.

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In the presence of Tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan, Melsanthi E D Prasad Namboothiri will open the temple and light the lamp inside the sanctum sanctorum. The ceremony to install the new Melsanthi will follow.

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Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri will take charge as the new Melsanthi of Sabarimala, while A Damodaran Namboothiri will assume office as the Melsanthi of Malikappuram.

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Daily cap of 80,000 pilgrims

From Tuesday, a maximum of 80,000 pilgrims will be allowed darshan each day as part of crowd-management measures. Of these, 60,000 slots will be available through the virtual queue system and 10,000 through spot booking at Nilakkal.

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Another 3,000 pilgrims each will be permitted through the forest routes at Erumeli and Pullumedu, while 2,000 will be allowed through the Sathram route at Vandiperiyar. These slots will be available through online booking.

There will be no spot-booking facility at Pamba.

On Monday, pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Nilakkal to Pamba only from noon as authorities regulate the movement of devotees on the opening day.

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Temple timings and Makaravilakku date

The temple will open at 3 am every day during the pilgrimage season. Neyyabhishekam will be performed from 3.30 am to 11 am.

Following the afternoon puja, the temple will close at 1 pm and reopen at 3 pm. It will close for the day at 11 pm after the rendition of Harivarasanam.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14. The pilgrimage season will conclude on January 20, with the temple closing at 7 am.