Kalpetta: Police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of 104.22 grams of MDMA from a homestay near the Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, taking the number of arrests in the case to six, according to a police communique.

The arrested person, Muhammed Asnul Shaduli, 24, a native of Chilanjichal, Muttil, near Kalpetta, is allegedly the key operative who coordinated the procurement and retail distribution of the narcotic drug through the homestay, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had arrested five persons, including the homestay proprietor and an investor, and seized 104.22 grams of MDMA during a raid at 'Holiday Homes', near the Edakkal Caves at Ambalavayal, on Saturday night.

The five accused, including a woman, were arrested from the premises and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified Muhammed Shfeeq as the proprietor of the homestay and Vivek Sivadasan as the investor in the venture. Investigators suspect that the establishment was being used as a distribution hub for MDMA in the district under the cover of tourism-related activities.

Asnul Shaduli was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta on Monday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Shaduli is an alleged habitual drug trafficker against whom several cases had previously been registered for possessing commercial quantities of MDMA. His arrest is expected to help investigators trace the supply network and identify other links involved in the alleged drug distribution operation.