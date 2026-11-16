Varkala: Construction of the new building for the Panayil Government Lower Primary (LP) School under Varkala Municipality continues to crawl at a snail's pace. Situated on the border between the Panayil and Ramanthali wards, the school’s ageing, dilapidated structure was pulled down over a year ago to pave the way for a modern facility.

Since the demolition, the school has been operating out of rented premises—an old house directly opposite the original site. The stopgap arrangement has severely compromised the learning environment, with over 80 students packed into tight quarters alongside a staff of seven teachers. While the original campus fell within the Panayil ward, the rented house is located in the Ramanthali ward.

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Classes are currently crammed into tiny, stuffy rooms. Compounding the misery, the makeshift school offers no open ground for children to play, and the lack of basic sanitation and adequate toilets poses a persistent daily hurdle. Urging authorities to intervene, Ramanthali Ward Councillor S Prasad demanded that construction be expedited without further delay, pointing out that students and teachers have endured these abysmal conditions for far too long.

Addressing the issue, Varkala MLA V Joy acknowledged the hardships faced by the school community. He clarified that the project ran into unexpected delays because the soil at the demolition site was found to be structurally weak, requiring extensive deep-foundation work. The initial allocation of around ₹1 crore was spent on foundational piling alone. The MLA assured that an additional ₹1 crore has now been sanctioned for the next phase, and work will be fast-tracked to bring the building to completion.