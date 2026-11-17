Kottakkal: “Wait, isn’t that our Krishnettan running?” Onlookers could hardly believe their eyes as 75-year-old municipal councillor Edapparuthi Krishnakumar bolted down the track. Defying his age at the municipal-level Keralotsavam, the councillor from Mythri Nagar ward delivered a stellar performance in the 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints, leaving spirited young competitors in his wake to clinch a third-place finish.

Krishnakumar represented the Kavathikalam Poura Samithi (Citizens' Forum) at the competitions hosted by the Valiyaparambu NSS Higher Secondary School. Track events have been a lifelong passion for Krishnakumar since his youth, earning him numerous accolades over the years. In his prime, he was also a standout footballer who took the field for several local clubs.

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Beyond sports, he is an active BJP worker; his wife, E P Rajasulochana, is a former municipal councillor.

Until now, entry to the state's Keralotsavam events was capped at 40 years of age. That changed following an announcement by Sports Minister O J Janeesh last week that competitions would be opened up to older age groups as well.

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Seizing the initiative, the municipal authorities promptly organised events for senior age brackets for the very first time, staging competitions across 20 cultural and 20 athletic disciplines.