Palode: At 85, Bhavani's world is a tiny house in the middle of a forest where elephants, wild buffaloes and wild pigs roam. She has no family around her, no neighbours to drop in and no one to turn to in an emergency. Her only companions and protectors are three dogs.

Bhavani spends most of her day outside the house, listening to songs and news on an old radio, chewing betel leaves and sitting with her dogs. At night, she spreads a mat on the floor and settles down to sleep; the house does not even have a cot. She shares with the dogs whatever food her relatives, who live far away, manage to bring her during their occasional visits. She manages on a pension, while health department staff visit occasionally to deliver medicines. Beyond this limited support, she depends on her three dogs for company and protection.

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A tribal woman, Bhavani lives in the Pallippurakkarikam forest at the foothills of Chembikkunnu hill, on the border of Vithura and Peringammala panchayats. Her husband, Mathan Kani and their only son died years ago. Her daughter-in-law later left the house, leaving Bhavani to fend for herself. Age has brought its share of difficulties, but she has no complaints about living alone. Nor does she want to leave the forest home she has known for years.

The dogs are fiercely protective of her. Whenever strangers approach, they surround them, barking and trying to drive them away. But one word from Bhavani is enough to calm them. “They haven't come to take me away, son. Let them be,” she tells them and the dogs immediately retreat.

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Bhavani knows from experience that the dogs understand the language of love. She remembers how distressed they were when she once fell and fractured her arm. They also keep wild animals at bay. Elephants and other animals may venture as far as the courtyard, but the dogs do not let them come any closer. So far, none has managed to harm her. Asked whom she would turn to if she needed help, Bhavani does not hesitate. Pointing to her three companions, she says, “I always have them with me!”