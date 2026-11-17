Chittoor: With grief still raw and tears barely dry, the hearth was lit once more. Determined to piece their lives back together, the wife and daughter of the late Jayabalakrishnan reopened his roadside eatery on Monday.

Jayabalakrishnan lost his life on Container Road after being hit by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 17-year-old. On Monday, his wife, Bindu, and daughter, Bhadra Keerthi, stepped up to revive his beloved thattukada.

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The day began on a solemn note as they lit a traditional lamp beneath Jayabalakrishnan’s portrait. His sudden demise had dealt a devastating blow to the family’s sole livelihood, leaving them with little choice but to get the business running again.

To support her mother and manage the stall, Bhadra Keerthi has put her career in Hyderabad on hold for now. She said she was also closely following the legal proceedings, adding that because the opposing party involved a member of the judiciary, they were taking a carefully planned, methodical approach to fighting the case.