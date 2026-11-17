Thrissur: A man and his wife have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl in Kodungallur. They were identified as Muhsin (32), a native of Azhikode, and his wife, Dhanalakshmi (22).

The incidents reportedly took place between March and June this year. According to the police, Muhsin created a fake Instagram account and sent nude photographs to the 15-year-old girl through the account, using the platform's view-once feature. He also reportedly sent her sexually explicit messages.

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After deleting the first account, he created another fake account through which the couple allegedly sent the girl videos showing them engaging in sexual activity, again using the view-once feature.

In April, the accused couple allegedly engaged in sexual activity in front of the girl at their residence. Muhsin subsequently sexually assaulted the minor, police said.

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A case has been registered under various sections, including the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The two were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.