Kochi: A match on a dating app turned into a ₹1.57 crore nightmare for a 47-year-old doctor in Kochi, who was allegedly lured into investing in a fictitious Dubai-based trading platform after being approached on Bumble.

The Kalamassery police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust after the doctor allegedly lost ₹1,57,57,000 in the fraud, which took place between October 16 and December 31, 2025.

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According to the FIR registered on Monday night, the complainant, a resident of Thrikkakara North, was introduced to a fraudulent online trading platform purportedly operated by a Dubai-based financial firm named ‘Century Financials’. The platform allegedly promised unusually high returns to entice him into transferring large sums of money.

The police have booked a 33-year-old woman from Palakkad, identified in the complaint as ‘Gowthami Nair’. Investigators suspect that the name could be fictitious or that her identity may have been used to operate the dating app account. The case has been registered under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The FIR states that the accused first established contact with the doctor through Bumble. After gaining his confidence, the accused allegedly introduced him to the trading platform, presenting it as the online investment portal of Century Financials, a Dubai-based firm.

According to the police, the accused got acquainted with him and convinced him that excessive profits could be earned through online trading via that platform.

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Persuaded by the promise of lucrative returns, the doctor transferred a total of ₹1.57 crore in multiple instalments over approximately two-and-a-half months. The money was sent from both his personal bank account and his wife’s account to several recipient accounts provided by the accused.

The fraudsters allegedly went a step further to maintain the illusion of a profitable investment. The fake application’s interface was manipulated to display the doctor’s invested capital and supposed earnings in US dollars, making it appear that his money was growing.

However, when he eventually attempted to withdraw the funds, neither his original investment nor the promised profits were returned.

The doctor initially reported the fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) on October 5, 2026. He subsequently appeared at the Kalamassery Police Station on Monday and gave a formal statement, following which the police registered the FIR.

The police are now tracing the bank accounts into which the money was transferred to establish the flow of funds and identify those behind the fraud. Investigators are also examining the involvement of the Palakkad native named in the complaint.