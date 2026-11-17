Thiruvananthapuram: As concerns mount over excess ethanol blending in petrol, Keralam has procured specialised testing kits to determine whether fuel stations are selling petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit. Testing of samples collected from fuel stations will begin this week at three government laboratories.

Supplied by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at the request of the Home Department, the kits have been handed over to the Chemical Examiners Laboratories in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This is the first time the department's laboratories will test the quality of E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol. The kits are expected to help the laboratories generate accurate test results that meet legal requirements.

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A total of 13 samples, each measuring one litre, have been handed over to the laboratories so far. The Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2005, stipulates that samples must reach the laboratories within 10 days of collection and test reports must be submitted within 30 days.

Sample collection extends to Alappuzha, Kasaragod

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department has resumed collecting samples from fuel stations to check for ethanol content exceeding the permitted 20 per cent limit. Samples were collected from four fuel stations in Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts in the presence of oil company officials. These will be sent to the Regional Chemical Examiners Laboratory in Kozhikode for analysis.

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The latest collection follows the collection of samples from nine fuel stations across four districts last week. Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said legal action would be initiated if tests confirmed excess ethanol content. The inspections aim to ensure fuel quality and prevent adulteration and would continue in the coming days, he said.

The state ordered the checks after reports that some fuel stations in Karnataka were selling petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed limit.