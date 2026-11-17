Palakkad: Keralam could face a severe rice shortage as drought-hit Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reported a decline in paddy production and are likely to reduce supplies to the state.

Rice mill owners said traders in the two neighbouring states had informed them of plans to cut paddy supplies to Keralam due to lower production. Supplies have already declined by nearly 25 per cent, with a further reduction expected.

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Keralam requires around 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice annually but produces only five lakh metric tonnes. The state is heavily dependent on neighbouring states to meet its demand, making it vulnerable to disruptions in paddy supplies.

Tamil Nadu, a major supplier of the Matta variety preferred by Keralam consumers, has been particularly affected by deficient rainfall. Paddy cultivation in the state has declined by 28 per cent. High temperatures during the grain-filling stage have also reduced crop yields.

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The situation has been compounded by farmers in Tamil Nadu shifting away from Matta paddy as the Ponni variety fetches better prices in the market.

Additional rice from Centre to cost Keralam more

Keralam may have to spend more to procure additional rice from the Centre as the Union government has raised the price of rice supplied under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

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The state had sought 25,000 tonnes of additional rice from the Centre to help contain price increases. However, it was asked to prepare and submit a special scheme to secure the allocation.

During Onam, Keralam had procured rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the OMSS at ₹23.20 per kg. The rate applied to state governments and corporations.

The state government distributed the rice through Supplyco outlets and ration shops at ₹26 per kg, including transportation and handling charges.

The procurement price has now been increased to ₹23.90 per kg. Keralam will consequently have to either raise its selling price or allocate additional funds to absorb the increased cost.