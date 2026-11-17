Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the power situation in Keralam improved in October, the KSEB paid ₹7.37 crore to V E H Global for electricity that averaged just 36.02 MW against a contracted supply of up to 200 MW.

The agreement was intended to help the board meet peak-hour demand and avert a possible power shortage. The KSEB had sought the government's approval for power purchases from Himachal Pradesh and V E H Global amid fears that a continuation of El Niño conditions could leave Keralam facing a situation similar to that in September. However, by October, it became clear that the state was unlikely to face any major power crisis. Despite the improved availability, the board proceeded with the purchases, entering into agreements without inviting tenders.

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The Electricity Department initiated the file movement for the V E H Global deal on September 18, stating that a government-level policy decision was required. Within days, the Chief Minister, Electricity Minister and Chief Secretary, among others, examined the proposal and cleared the purchase.

The KSEB paid around ₹282 crore in October for electricity procured from Himachal Pradesh at ₹14.50 per unit. Although the purchase came at a substantial cost, it enabled the board to scale down generation at its hydel projects and conserve water for the coming months.

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In fact, the state had 4,700 MW of power available in October even without supplies from Himachal Pradesh and V E H Global. The expiry of a power-banking arrangement in September had also freed up another 300 MW. Under the arrangement, the state had borrowed electricity during summer and was required to return it later.