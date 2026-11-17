Perinthalmanna: In an inspiring display of community spirit and civic philanthropy, the Perinthalmanna Merchants Association has laid the groundwork to bring a long-awaited humanitarian dream to life. Local merchant Chamayam Bappu has donated prime land worth crores of rupees, while K P M Mustafa has pledged to construct the entire facility in memory of his late father, K P Muhammedali Haji. With their generous support, the Association’s vision of establishing a state-of-the-art, free dialysis centre for underprivileged patients is poised to become a reality.

The 30-cent plot, gifted by Chamayam Bappu, is located in Pathaikkara, directly behind PTM Government College and near the Rotary Club. Preparatory site works for construction have already kicked off under K P M Mustafa’s leadership.

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The initiative has already captured the hearts of local well-wishers, with several community members stepping forward to donate four dialysis machines and sponsor operational resources. Conceived to offer critical relief to kidney patients from economically marginalised backgrounds, the foundation stone for the building is scheduled to be laid by the end of this month.

While acknowledging that procurement of high-tech medical equipment and allied infrastructure will require substantial financial resources, association office-bearers noted that the outpouring of public goodwill has been immensely encouraging. The facility will be managed by the Nanma Charitable Trust under the Merchants Association.

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Spread across an expansive 5,000 square feet, the integrated healthcare complex will house a free dialysis unit, a complimentary physiotherapy clinic, a neuro-rehabilitation centre, and an early intervention centre. Although Perinthalmanna is home to several hospital-based dialysis units, exorbitant costs and limited capacity currently leave dozens of disadvantaged patients without life-sustaining care.

The centre will feature 10 dialysis machines, enabling it to accommodate around 60 sessions daily. Designed exclusively to ease the financial burden of struggling families across the taluk, all procedures will be offered free of charge. Local private and government hospitals have also pledged technical assistance, including the voluntary services of qualified doctors, according to Association President Chamayam Bappu, General Secretary Shalimar Shoukath, Treasurer K Abdul Latheef, and key office-bearers Yousuf Ramapuram, Liyaqhathali Khan, K P Ummer, P P Saidalavi, Varier S Das, Haris Indian, Shaijal, and Omar Shareef.