Kozhikode: Police seized gold worth nearly ₹2 crore in two separate gold smuggling attempts through the Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Monday.

In the first gold seizure incident around 1.30 am, police intercepted Al Ameen (24), a native of Valayam in Kozhikode, who arrived from Dubai. He had allegedly smuggled gold by applying gold paste to the jeans he was wearing. Police detained him after he came out of the airport.

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Two other persons, identified as Haris M (36) and Haris PT (38), both natives of Nadapuram, who had arrived to receive the gold from Al Ameen, were also taken into custody.

According to police, the jeans worn by Al Ameen weighed 1,455 grams. Police estimate the gold to be worth around ₹1 crore.

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In another incident, police apprehended Shahjahan, a native of Kolathur in Malappuram, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah at 8.30 am. Three capsules containing gold paste, concealed inside his body, were recovered from him. The gold mixture weighed 790.5 grams and was estimated to be worth more than ₹1 crore.

The police team led by Karipur Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar carried out the operations. The seized gold and other material were handed over to the Preventive Customs for further proceedings. The Customs department will conduct further investigation into the incident.