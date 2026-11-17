Kozhikode: As part of the preparations for the upcoming final examination under the ‘Deepti’ Braille Literacy Project, a practical exam was conducted here. The initiative, aimed at empowering the visually impaired, is jointly organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority and the Kerala Federation of the Blind.

The final examination is scheduled to take place on the November 30 at the District Literacy Mission Office.

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The session was led by Braille Teachers Forum State Resource Persons (RPs) M Ajaykumar, M Sudheer, and A Ajaykumar; District Literacy Mission Coordinator P N Babu; project instructors M Gireesh and K Rajeevan; Federation district office-bearers Madhu Kanthoor, A P Viswanathan, and V T Jaseela; and Preraks (literacy facilitators) P K Sujanda and K Chithra Devi.