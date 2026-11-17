Kochi: The revamping of the traffic system at Vyttila Junction is now complete. Trimming the oversized central median has already brought some immediate relief from the chronic snarl-ups, with traffic flow expected to improve significantly once the new regulations are fully enforced.

Traffic moved freely without bottlenecks at the junction from SA Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. While congestion persisted along Tripunithura Road on the stretch between the junction and the Power House, vehicles moved smoothly across all other corridors.

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Carving out additional carriageway by shrinking the medians has considerably boosted the junction's vehicle-handling capacity. Along Tripunithura Road, central barricades have been erected from Kunnara Park to the Power House. In addition, a new road has been laid connecting the Mobility Hub directly to the junction, running parallel to Kaniyampuzha Road.

The traffic signals are currently being recalibrated. While the new system is running only on a trial, partial basis at present, it will be fully commissioned following the formal inauguration. Ahead of the rollout, authorities plan to convene a meeting with private bus operators.

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The most notable shift at the junction is that vehicles coming from SA Road can now turn directly onto the Mobility Hub road at the signal, in addition to heading toward Kundannoor and Tripunithura. Traffic backups on SA Road and Tripunithura Road have long paralysed Vyttila; however, the new median barricades on the Tripunithura stretch are already instilling lane discipline among motorists. A median is yet to be installed on Kaniyampuzha Road.