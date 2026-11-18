Thiruvananthapuram: The government's draft liquor policy proposes that no new bar licences be granted to three-star hotels in the state, while allowing existing establishments to continue operating. The proposal is part of a phased effort to reduce liquor availability. The final decision will be taken by the UDF and the Cabinet.

Of the 906 bars in the state, 515 are classified as three-star establishments. In 2014, when the state had 720 bars, the Oommen Chandy government had decided to restrict bar licences to five-star hotels. However, the first Pinarayi Vijayan government subsequently revised the policy to allow bar licences for hotels classified as three-star and above. The draft now proposes a reversal of this decision.

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As existing licences can be renewed, the number of operational bars is unlikely to come down. The draft also proposes that no new Bevco outlets be opened. If an existing outlet has to be relocated, stricter conditions will apply. Requirements applicable to bar licences, including parking facilities, will also be made mandatory for such outlets.

Changes to bar operating hours are also being considered. Towards the end of the previous government's tenure, the operating hours of all bars were extended by two hours. The Excise Department is now considering allowing bars in cities to remain open until midnight. In rural areas, however, extended hours may be permitted in locations frequented by tourists and night-shift workers, such as areas around airports and IT parks. These locations will be separately notified.

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The draft also proposes legislation to make bar owners responsible for ensuring that customers do not drive after consuming alcohol at their establishments. Bars will have to arrange designated drivers or provide alternative transport facilities for intoxicated customers. The measure is aimed at preventing accidents caused by drunk driving.

As part of its 'experience tourism' initiative, the draft also proposes allowing tourism entrepreneurs to operate toddy shops within coconut groves located on the premises of accredited homestays or resorts. However, toddy can be served only to tourists.