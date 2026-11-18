In a heartfelt gesture highlighting the dedication of Indian healthcare professionals abroad, Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed deep gratitude to a Keralite nurse during his budget address in parliament. Commending her commitment, the Prime Minister acknowledged the crucial role foreign workers play in the nation’s growth and public welfare.

"When my father and mother fell ill, and when my daughter needed care, it was a foreign nurse who came to our aid. Her name is Geethu. Thank you, Geethu, we are indebted to your service," Prime Minister Abela remarked during his parliamentary speech.

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The nurse, 35-year-old Geethu Louis, hails from Meloor near Chalakudy in Thrissur district. Prior to moving to Malta in 2018, she worked as an operation theatre nurse in Keralam. Her journey in the European nation took a pivotal turn during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when authorities sought healthcare workers willing to screen incoming passengers at the airport. While many hesitated, Geethu stepped forward to take on the task.

Recognising her efficiency and courage, officials eventually entrusted her with leading Covid-19 testing operations across the country. In this leadership role, she managed around 300 healthcare personnel across 32 hospital facilities, establishing herself as one of the most respected healthcare workers in Malta's government network.

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Her exceptional reputation led to a personal assignment when former Malta President George Abela, the father of Prime Minister Robert Abela, suffered an injury in an accident. Geethu was requested to provide specialised care at the official residence, where she lived alongside the Abela family for nearly a year. Beyond caring for the former president, she also became a trusted pillar of support when the Prime Minister’s wife and daughter faced health challenges.

By sharing Geethu’s story during the budget session, Prime Minister Abela sought to emphasise the invaluable contribution of foreign professionals in driving Malta’s health sector and national progress forward. Geethu currently resides in Malta with her daughter Tiana and family.