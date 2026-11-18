Kadakkal: “I have no one in this world. When I die, please, you must perform my last rites.” When 72-year-old Ramadevi, residing at Unnathi in Pallikkunnu, Chithara, made this tearful plea, ambulance driver M. Ajayan and Anganwadi teacher S. Bindu were practically strangers to her. Yet, they made a solemn promise to the elderly woman, and kept it to the very end.

Having rallied to nurse the bedridden woman through her final months, the duo fulfilled their word by lighting her funeral pyre.

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The bond began four months ago when Ajayan and Bindu first rushed Ramadevi to the hospital. Childless and frail, she had nobody to care for her. Taking matters into their own hands, the two moved her to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, and subsequently to the Government Medical College Hospital for specialised care.

Determined to see her recover, Ajayan and Bindu even hired a caretaker at their own expense. Though her health initially improved and she returned home, her condition relapsed within days. She was then admitted to the palliative care unit at the Kadakkal Taluk Hospital. However, the hospital authorities expressed reservations about continuing inpatient treatment without a full-time bystander.

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Hearing of her plight, the Ochira-based Snehadeepam Charitable Trust stepped forward and took her into their care. It was there that she breathed her last a few days ago. Upon learning of her passing, Ajayan and Bindu arrived to claim her mortal remains and took them to the Mulamkadakam crematorium in Kollam.

Stepping into the place of the children she never had, Ajayan and Bindu lit her pyre, bidding her a dignified farewell. They said her ashes would be immersed in the sea in accordance with traditional rituals. Snehadeepam Charitable Trust Chairman Antony Mariyan, Snehashala Shelter Home Chairman Suresh Uthradam, along with Jayasree, Mujeeb Pappankulangara, Suresh Navachithra, Bindu Krishna, Ambika, and Geethalakshmi, also extended their support throughout.