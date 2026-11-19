Thannithode: Years after its completion, a dedicated lodging facility built for tourists at the Adavi coracle rafting centre continues to lie completely abandoned and disused.

The two-storey structure was constructed eight years ago at the Mundommoozhy coracle hub under the Adavi Eco-Tourism Project, managed by the Forest Development Agency (FDA) of the Konni Forest Division.

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Funded by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and executed by the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation, the eco-friendly building was crafted predominantly from bamboo and bamboo composites. The layout includes a canteen, an eco-shop, and an administrative office on the ground floor, while the first floor is reserved for four guest rooms with attached amenities for overnight visitors. DTPC funds were also utilised to construct an adjacent two-storey sanitation complex, staff quarters for watchers, a life-jacket storage bay, and a dedicated ticket counter at the entrance.

Five years ago, the entire facility received a fresh coat of paint in anticipation of an official inauguration. Yet, eight years on, the building has neither been formally inaugurated nor have the guest rooms been opened to the public. As a result, the department continues to lose out on a substantial stream of tourism revenue year after year.

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Though never officially commissioned, the ground-floor facilities—including the canteen, eco-shop, office, and ticket counter—have quietly commenced operations. However, after years of neglect, the upper-floor guest rooms have fallen into disrepair and now require major renovation before they can ever be occupied.