Kochi: Fourteen years and seven months is what it took for the first major legal verdict on the 2012 murder of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader Ariyil Abdul Shukoor. And though 13 of the accused have been acquitted, Shukoor's family is yet to give up. His mother, P C Aathikka, who had gone up to the Supreme Court to get the CBI to probe the case, and other relatives have indicated that they might appeal against the acquittal of 18 of the accused, including CPM State Committee member and the then district secretary P Jayarajan and the then Kalliasseri MLA T V Rajesh, who were accused of the conspiracy to kill Shukoor.

The court on Thursday found seven of the 15 accused guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for directly participating in the murder. They were K V Sumesh (A1), a driver with the Kasargod unit of the Kerala Fire Force Department; Anoop P (A3), Pavithran (A7), P V Manoharan (A9), N P Dineshan alias Myna Dineshan (A10), Bijumon (A12) and Shijin Mohan (A15).

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Six others, E P Radhakrishnan (A14), K V Sajith (A16), V V Mohanan (A25), M V Purushothaman (A26), P K Ajithkumar (A27) and P P Sureshan (A28), were also found guilty of murder and attempt to murder of Shukoor's friend Zakaria, who was the main eyewitness in the case. They were accused of illegally detaining and threatening Shukoor, Zakaria, Harris and Salam, who had taken refuge in a house during the attack.

Of the six others accused of being part of the group that attacked Shukoor, Ganesh (A2), Vijesh (A4), K Prakashan (A5), Latheesh (A8), C N Mohanan (A11) and Nithin (A13) were acquitted. The 18 acquitted also included P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh and Shyamjith (A19), son of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The prosecution had accused Jayarajan and Rajesh of conspiring to eliminate Shukoor. The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the conspiracy charges against the two CPM leaders.

Those acquitted were Ganesan P (A2), Vijesh (A4), K Prakashan (A5), Umeshan V (A6), Latheesh C (A8), C N Mohanan (A11), Nithin (A13), Sudhakaran alias Conductor Sudhakaran (A17), Naveen N P (A18), Shyamjith (A19), Shaji (A21), Prakashan Muthuvani (A22), Ajayakumar N P (A23), Rajeevan P S (A24), K Babu (A29), U V Venu (A30), P Jayarajan (A32) and T V Rajesh (A33).

A1 Sumesh was accused of plunging a dagger into Shukoor's chest, while A2 Ganesan was accused of stabbing Shukoor in the abdomen. Despite the testimony of eyewitness Zakaria, who was also stabbed, Ganesan was acquitted, and Sumesh convicted.

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What happened in February 2012

Shukoor, a 25-year-old MSF leader and treasurer of the MSF Taliparamba mandalam committee, was murdered at a paddy field at Valluvam Kadavu in Keezhara in Kannapuram panchayat on February 20, 2012. They were trying to run from a mob of CPM workers, who chased them to the house of one Mohammed Kunhi. They dragged Shukoor out of the house and stabbed him to death. Back then, it was widely reported that Shukoor was killed after he was tried in a kangaroo court of the CPM, surrounded by party workers.

The violence had its immediate backdrop in an attack on CPM branch secretary Kunnool Rajan of Muthalappara, who was assaulted by a group of masked men while returning after distributing newspapers on February 19, 2012. Rajan suffered serious injuries, with both his legs broken after being beaten with iron rods.

On February 20, Jayarajan, who was then the CPM Kannur district secretary, and Rajesh, the then Kalliasseri MLA, accompanied by journalists, visited the violence-hit area to see a reading room damaged in the clashes. Their vehicle was attacked by a group of people at Ariyil around 11 am. Several CPM workers and media personnel, including those from Kairali TV and Deshabhimani, were injured.

P Jayarajan, former CPM Kannur district secretary; T V Rajesh, former Kalliasseri MLA, at the hospital on the day of Ariyil Abdul Shukoor. Photo: File Manorama

Jayarajan and Rajesh later reached the Taliparamba police station with the injured and subsequently got them admitted to the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital. Hours later, Shukoor and his companions were attacked. Shukoor, along with Zakaria, Harris and Salam, took refuge in Mohammed Kunhi's house in Keezhara. The attackers allegedly surrounded the house and pulled the men out. Shukoor was hacked with sharp weapons while attempting to escape. Zakaria was also attacked.

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From local police to CBI

Kannur police initially investigated the murder. The investigation subsequently turned towards the alleged involvement of senior CPM leaders. The Special Investigation Team issued notices to Jayarajan and Rajesh in June 2012, asking them to appear for questioning. The notices followed the statement of Ariyil CPM local committee secretary U V Venu, who was arrested on suspicion of being one of the conspirators. Venu was among those acquitted on Thursday.

According to the statement attributed to Venu, the two leaders were present with him in the hospital room when the alleged killers called him on his mobile phone. Kannur police initially charged Jayarajan and Rajesh under Section 118 of the IPC for not stopping a crime that is punishable with death or life imprisonment.

Shukoor's mother, P C Aathikka, pursued a legal battle seeking a CBI investigation, eventually taking the matter up to the Supreme Court. The state government gave its nod for a CBI probe in January 2014. The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet against Jayarajan and Rajesh, invoking Section 120B read with Section 302 of the IPC, accusing them of criminal conspiracy to murder Shukoor.

Shukoor's mother, P C Aathikka. File photo: Manorama

The CBI's case was that the murder was the culmination of a conspiracy hatched following the attack on the CPM leaders' vehicle. It alleged that the two leaders had given the green signal for the killing. The agency's chargesheet listed 81 witnesses, 238 documents and 21 material objects.

Trial and verdict

The trial began on May 5, 2025, before CBI Special Court-III Judge P Shabarinath. It concluded on October 28, 2026, after about 17 months of proceedings. The court examined 41 witnesses during the trial. The defence examined three additional witnesses, while the prosecution presented one additional witness.

The case originally had 33 accused, but two died before the trial concluded, leaving 31 to face the verdict.

Senior public prosecutor M Navas and assistant public prosecutor K Padmanabhan appeared for the CBI. Senior advocate B Raman Pillai represented the accused.

Media narrative collapses: CPM

CPM Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh said the acquittal of Jayarajan and Rajesh had exposed what he described as a fabricated conspiracy narrative. He alleged that a false story had been built around the hospital stay of the CPM leaders and that witnesses had been created to implicate them.

"Jayarajan was attacked when he went to see a party worker who had been assaulted. He was admitted to hospital. A story was created that two League workers came to the hospital and overheard the conspiracy," Ragesh said.

He accused the media of giving wide publicity to the conspiracy allegations for 14 years and said the acquittal had brought down what he called a big lie.

"The court has acquitted the two leaders. The big lie created by the media has collapsed," he said.

P Jayarajan arrested as an accused in the Ariyil Abdul Shukoor murder case. File photo: Manorama

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Jayarajan alleged that the conspiracy case was the result of political intervention by the Congress and IUML, which controlled the government then. He said the original police investigation had introduced Section 118 of the IPC, which was later converted into a conspiracy charge under Section 120B following the CBI investigation.

Jayarajan alleged that witnesses had been brought in to support the conspiracy theory but had subsequently refused to testify. He claimed that some witnesses who had come from abroad did not enter the witness box. "Rajesh and I were acquitted today because some in the IUML refused to lie in the court against us," Jayarajan said, also accusing a section of the media of portraying the events of February 20, 2012, incorrectly.

Jayarajan maintained that the CPM leaders had visited Arayil as part of their effort to resist attacks on party workers, offices and cultural institutions in the area. He reiterated his allegation, made 14 years ago after the attack, that "extremists in the IUML" were behind the attack on the CPM and CPM workers at Arayil in Pattavum panchayat near Taliparamba.



Family says it will appeal

After the verdict, Shukoor's brother Davood Muhammed wrote on Facebook that the legal fight is not over yet. "When the mission is great, the trials you face will be equally great. The first phase of the legal battle is over. Insha Allah, the legal fight will continue. A hug to everyone who stood by me."

When contacted, Muhammed said there was little to cheer about the verdict. "The fight will continue. It is the CBI which will have to go for an appeal against the acquittal," he said.

IUML leader P M A Salam, who was among those who had sought justice for Shukoor, said the family would challenge the acquittals. "There was pressure on the witnesses. Those who had given statements to the police and the CBI did not turn up before the court," he said. "Naturally, we will have to appeal against the verdict. The initial investigation was not conducted properly. That was why, following the victim's mother's appeal, the case was handed over to the CBI," he said.

Salam expressed hope that the verdict would help bring an end to political killings in Kannur.

Prayers at Shukoor's grave

At the Ariyil Juma Masjid, where Shukoor was buried, residents offered prayers at his grave after the verdict.

A resident said, "We are happy that the former standing committee chairman P P Suresan (A28) was found guilty.

Recently, during a football match, the players had refused to shake hands with Suresan.