Kochi: The acquittal of former CPM State Committee member and former Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case has exposed what the party described as a fabricated conspiracy and a false narrative sustained by the media for 14 years. Both P Jayarajan and CPM Kannur district secretary KK Ragesh accused the Congress-led government of the time, the IUML and sections of the media of conspiring to implicate the CPM leaders, and claimed that the court verdict had vindicated their position.

Speaking to reporters outside the CBI court after the verdict on Thursday, Jayarajan said the media had misrepresented the events leading to the murder on February 20, 2012, and portrayed a political conspiracy where none existed.

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He recounted that he and TV Rajesh had visited Ariyil in Pattuvam panchayat, accompanied by media personnel, following a series of attacks on CPM workers, houses, party offices and cultural centres in the area.

"There were continuous attacks by IUML goons in Pattuvam panchayat. A section of extremists in the IUML was attacking libraries, clubs and the houses of CPM workers. Party offices were painted green and disfigured. What unfolded in Ariyil was unheard of in the rest of Kerala," he said.

Jayarajan had said this in the aftermath of the killing too, back in 2012.

Recounting the day, Jayarajan said they reached Ariyil around 11 am to see the damaged properties. Their vehicle was attacked near an IUML office and a mosque, leaving him, Rajesh and others inside injured. Journalists from Kairali TV and Deshabhimani were also injured.

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They subsequently went to the Taliparamba police station with the injured and proceeded to the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital under police escort. "It was while we were in the hospital, within the Kannapuram police station limits, that the unfortunate incident happened," he said, referring to Shukoor's murder later that day.

Jayarajan said the attack on their vehicle was part of an attempt by the IUML to prevent CPM leaders and workers from entering Ariyil. Their visit, he said, was intended to resist that assertion.

He alleged that the police investigation was influenced by the Congress and IUML, who were in power at the time, and that a conspiracy theory was subsequently built to implicate him and Rajesh.

"Normally, the police investigate those involved in a crime. But the police were made puppets. A new theory was created in this case, the conspiracy theory," he said.

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Jayarajan questioned the initial use of Section 118 of the IPC, invoked for concealing knowledge of a design to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment. "I'm not a legal expert, but legal experts told me that it was the first time that section was invoked," he said.

Jayarajan alleged that two IUML workers were brought in as witnesses to claim that they had overheard the CPM leaders discussing the murder at the hospital but had failed to prevent it.

He claimed that the conspiracy allegation was politically motivated because the CPM was gaining support among Muslims and that the Congress and IUML wanted to target him, the then CPM Kannur district secretary, and Rajesh.

Jayarajan also alleged that an IPS officer involved in the investigation, who later joined the BJP, had pushed for the conspiracy charge. He accused the officer of influencing the investigation and said the original police theory was subsequently carried forward by the CBI.

The charges against the two leaders were later altered to criminal conspiracy under Section 120B read with Section 302 of the IPC.

Referring to the witnesses produced in support of the conspiracy allegation, Jayarajan claimed that several had refused to testify before the court. He said one witness from the Gulf, despite being brought to the court premises, did not enter the witness box. Another, he alleged, did not appear despite a warrant.

"The main reason Rajesh and I were acquitted of the conspiracy charge is that a section of people in the IUML were not ready to commit perjury," he said.

Jayarajan also accused the media of relentlessly pursuing the two leaders over the allegations for 14 years. He maintained that the case had been built on political intervention rather than evidence.

CPM Kannur district secretary KK Ragesh echoed Jayarajan's allegations, saying the acquittal had brought down what he described as a false narrative propagated by the media.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Ragesh said Jayarajan had been attacked while visiting a CPM worker who had suffered injuries and was subsequently admitted to hospital. A story was then fabricated, he alleged, claiming that two IUML workers had visited the hospital and overheard the leaders discussing the murder.

"Two fake witnesses were created, and a story was built that the party was involved. The media also played a role in this. A big lie was cooked up and served for the past 14 years," Ragesh said.

He said Jayarajan and Rajesh had been repeatedly targeted by the media over the conspiracy allegations. "The court has acquitted the two leaders. The big lie created by the media has collapsed," he said, referring to the allegations of a 'party court' and conspiracy.

Shukoor, a 25-year-old Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Muslim Youth League worker, was murdered at Ariyil on February 20, 2012, amid escalating clashes between the CPM and the IUML in Kannur. He was attacked by a group while taking an injured colleague to hospital and had taken refuge with companions in a house at Keezhara. The attackers allegedly surrounded the house and pulled them out. Shukoor was hacked with sharp weapons while trying to escape.

The murder followed an attack on the vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh during their visit to the violence-hit area earlier that day.

The CBI later accused Jayarajan and Rajesh of criminal conspiracy to murder Shukoor. The trial began in May 2025 and concluded in October 2026. On Thursday, the CBI Special Court-III acquitted the two leaders and 16 others while convicting 13 of the 31 accused who faced trial.

The court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the conspiracy charges against Jayarajan and Rajesh.