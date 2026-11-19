Kalpetta: The construction of 16 houses under the state government’s flagship township project for the rehabilitation of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster survivors has run into rough weather. The stalemate follows an interim stay issued by the Kerala High Court on a petition moved by tea plantation workers residing in the Pulpara Estate quarters, who contend that the compensation offered by the government to vacate their homes is meager.

While acquiring the land from the estate owners for the township, the government had also sanctioned a compensation package for the resident workers: ₹1.6 lakh for families who own land elsewhere, and an additional ₹3 lakh for those who are entirely landless. Deeming this sum grossly inadequate, the residents moved the Munsiff Court and subsequently approached the High Court seeking higher compensation.

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A total of 410 houses are slated for construction in the township. Of these, 178 units were handed over previously, and the government had announced plans to hand over another 149 units in November. Finishing touches are underway for 23 houses in Zone 1, six in Zone 3, and 14 in Zone 4. However, road works have seen little progress, and only six of the planned 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been completed. Although the draw of lots to allocate the houses was conducted earlier to expedite distribution upon completion, the government has already missed its initial September deadline for the second phase.

Meanwhile, the release of the final beneficiaries' list continues to be delayed, compounded by persistent ambiguity over the actual number of houses to be built. The original plan was to construct 410 houses at the Kalpetta township and another 13 units along the Chooralmala Village Road specifically for displaced tribal families. However, authorities now claim that the 410-house figure was already inclusive of these 13 tribal units.

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Disaster survivors allege that scaling down the township target to 397 units risks excluding several eligible families. On the ground, work remains sluggish; foundation work is yet to begin for the houses slated for the third phase, with only the concrete work for 29 houses completed over the past six months.

Pending Dues and Unsettled Benefits

Workers also point out that their wage arrears dating back to when the Pulpara Estate was fully operational remain unpaid. They allege that their Provident Fund (PF) claims have been repeatedly stalled on technical grounds. A prior complaint filed by the workers against the estate management for denying statutory benefits also remains unresolved. Although the Labour Department has attached funds toward their PF and gratuity dues, the amounts cannot be disbursed while the litigation is sub judice.

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The residents maintain that the government's compensation is a pittance, making it impossible to buy even a modest plot of land in the area. Consequently, the sanctioned ₹1.6 lakh has not been disbursed, as residents have refused to submit their bank details in protest. The workers remain resolute: they will not vacate their quarters without fair compensation and a secure rehabilitation plan.