Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government has decided to create supernumerary posts to appoint first rank-holders in three assistant professor rank lists, offering relief to candidates who had to wait three years for appointments.

The decision will benefit the first rank-holders in Sociology, Philosophy and Urdu, who will be appointed as college teachers, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said on Wednesday. The appointees are Mamatha Jacob, G S Saraswathy Nair and M Rasheed, who topped the respective rank lists.

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The Cabinet approved the minister's proposal, as the rank lists were nearing expiry, he said. The lists are set to expire on November 30.

The files had been pending in the respective departments for three years. Although each of the three rank lists has around 20 candidates, appointments were held up after vacancies were reduced following a UGC revision in teaching workload. The government could not consider the appointment of K Hilaluddin, who topped the Islamic History rank list, as the list had already expired.

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In a Facebook post, John alleged that the previous government had failed to appoint the candidates despite conducting examinations and publishing rank lists, leaving them waiting for three years.

The UDF government, after assuming office, extended the validity of the rank lists and decided to create supernumerary posts by overcoming technical hurdles to ensure the appointments, he said.

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The government also plans to appoint around 35 candidates from the Assistant Professor (Law) rank list before completing 100 days in office. The possibility of appointing more candidates from other rank lists is being considered on priority, the minister added.

John said the government did not want to repeat what he termed the “grave injustice” done by the previous government to candidates from economically weaker backgrounds.

Candidates had submitted several representations during the previous government's tenure. During the UDF's Puthuyuga Yatra, they also met V D Satheesan, then Leader of Opposition, and shared their plight. Satheesan had assured them that their appointments would be ensured. “The assurance given to them then was now being fulfilled,” John said.

The interventions of Higher Education Minister Roji M John and Higher Education Secretary Dr B Ashok brought the file before the Chief Minister, who approved the appointments.

Satheesan, however, acknowledged the financial constraints faced by the government, saying the appointments were being considered despite the difficult situation.

"Given the current financial situation, it is not feasible to appoint them. But we are taking into account these candidates' plight. The PSC rank lists were drawn up against vacancies that did not exist. They failed to do what was required when they were in power, and now, after moving to the Opposition, they are sitting in protests alongside LPST rank-holders,” he said.