Vazhikkadavu: In a concerted effort to make the Nadukani Ghat road plastic-free, a dedicated vehicle screening checkpoint has been set up near the Anamari Forest checkpost. The initiative is spearheaded by the Vazhikkadavu Grama Panchayat in coordination with the Police, Forest, Excise, and Health departments.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will inspect all uphill vehicles to curb the influx of single-use plastics, including plastic carry bags and disposable water bottles. Any prohibited items detected during the drive will be confiscated on the spot.

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The primary objective of this drive is to prevent plastic waste from being dumped along the ghats and to preserve the fragile local ecosystem. Panchayat President Ramlath Neithakkodan inaugurated the facility at a ceremony presided over by Vice President Usha Velu.

Range Forest Officer V Vimal, Mujeeb Eranjiyil, A K Varghese, Sakkeena Ashraf, K Gopinath, Suneer Manalppadam, V K Moitheenkutty, Manu Konnadan, and Binu Paul addressed the gathering.