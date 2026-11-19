Padmaja Venugopal has admitted that her decision to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a personal mistake, adding that she had now submitted her official resignation. In an exclusive conversation with Manorama Online, the former Congress leader hinted at a potential return to her former party, expressing her commitment to stand alongside her brother, senior politician K Muraleedharan, for the rest of her life.

'A decision made without understanding ideology'

Addressing the reasons behind her exit, Padmaja explained that her resignation had been planned for some time but was formally tendered only recently following a temple visit to Tamil Nadu. She took complete responsibility for her initial decision to switch allegiance, stating that she struggled to align with the BJP's core values.

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"I moved to the BJP without fully understanding their ideology," Padmaja confessed. "Once I got there, I realised I could not adapt to their principles. It is not their fault; it was entirely my mistake. I decided to rectify it at this juncture so that no one can accuse me of jumping ship for positions ahead of or after elections."

Brotherly guidance and political future

Padmaja revealed that she discussed her exit first with her brother, Muraleedharan, who stepped into a fatherly role. According to her, Muraleedharan advised her to prioritise her peace of mind and happiness above all else. "I want to stand by my brother until my last breath," she declared.

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Refuting claims that her resignation was triggered by the denial of key appointments such as a gubernatorial post, Padmaja clarified that she had neither requested nor been promised any position by the BJP leadership. She also acknowledged BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, describing him as a supportive leader who understood her situation, which had briefly delayed her departure.

Reflectively, Padmaja admitted that feelings of isolation and neglect within the local Congress unit in Thrissur had originally driven her to make a hasty choice. While she has confirmed her exit from the BJP, she maintained that a final decision regarding formally rejoining the Congress is yet to be finalised, promising to share further details in the coming days.