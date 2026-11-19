Kollam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Jatayu Earth Centre at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said on Thursday. However, dates for the proposed visit have not yet been finalised.

Speaking to the media, Suresh Gopi said Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit the centre ahead of the Prime Minister. Discussions have already been held between Shekhawat and Rajiv Anchal, the sculptor and director behind the iconic Jatayu sculpture.

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The minister also said a request had been made to feature Jatayu at the Delhi Biennale, and efforts were underway to make it happen.

The Jatayu Earth Centre has witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall following the success of the Bollywood film 'Ramayana'. The centre, which usually receives around 2,500 visitors a day, recently recorded a daily footfall of nearly 7,000.

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The authorities permit between 7,000 and 10,000 visitors a day at the destination. The entry fee, including the ropeway ride to the hilltop, is ₹640, while visitors opting to climb the hill on foot are charged ₹350.

The massive Jatayu sculpture was completed in 2018 under the direction of Rajiv Anchal. Located atop a hill at Chadayamangalam, the sculpture has emerged as a major tourist attraction in the district.